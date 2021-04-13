Sony Invests Another $200 Million in Epic Games - News

Sony Group Corporation has invested another $200 million in Epic Games. This is on top of the $250 million that Sony invested in July 2020. Epic Games' equity valuation is now $28.7 billion.

Other companies have also invested in Epic Games with the total amount invested between all companies hitting $1 billion this round. The other investment partners include Appaloosa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, GIC, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Park West, KKR, AllianceBernstein, Altimeter, Franklin Templeton and Luxor Capital.

"We are grateful to our new and existing investors who support our vision for Epic and the Metaverse," said Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney.

"Their investment will help accelerate our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services, and the Epic Games Store."

Sony Group Corporation CEO and president Kenichiro Yoshida added, "Epic continues to deliver revolutionary experiences through their array of cutting edge technologies that support creators in gaming and across the digital entertainment industry.

"We are excited to strengthen our collaboration to bring new entertainment experiences to people around the world. I strongly believe that this aligns with our purpose to fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology."

