Kirby, Tiny Tina, and GhostWire Enter the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 40 minutes ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has debuted in first place Switzerland charts in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2022.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands debuted in third place and GhostWire: Tokyo debuted in seventh place.

Gran Turismo 7 has dropped a spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place. Elden Ring is down three spots to fifth place and FIFA 22 is down three spots to sixth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and three PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 12, 2022: Kirby and the Forgotten Land - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring FIFA 22 GhostWire: Tokyo - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars Horizon: Forbidden West

