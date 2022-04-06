LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Sets LEGO Peak Concurrent Player Record on Steam - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games this week released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The game has has set a new record for a LEGO game on Steam for the highest peak concurrent player count with a peak of 82,517 players on its launch day, according to SteamDB.

Twitter user Benji-Sales has revealed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga record is well above the previous record for a LEGO game on Steam. Lego Marvel Super Heroes held the previous record with a peak concurrent player count of just 5,953 players.

Here are the top five all-time peak concurrent players for LEGO games on Steam:

Skywalker Saga - 82,517 Marvel Super Heroes- 5,953 The Hobbit - 5,550 Ninjago - 5,434 Lord of the Rings - 5,045

