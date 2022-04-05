LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is Out Now - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games have released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players experience battles like never before in a LEGO game as players can string different attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision and take cover to plot their next move or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.

Players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in heroic dog fights against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon, Imperial TIE fighters, Rebel X-wings, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy.

Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Leia, Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Poe, and over 300 more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. From the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo to the desert dunes of Jakku, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.

