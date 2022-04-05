Valve is 'Ramping Up' Shipments of the Steam Deck - News

Valve officially launched its all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, at the end of February with a limited amount of stock available for those who have pre-ordered it.

The company via Twitter has announced now that we are in Q2 2022 they are ramping up shipments on the handheld and will be sending out emails to those who have pre-ordered one every week.

Welcome to Q2!" read the tweet from Valve. "We've just sent out the first set of order emails to Q2 reservers (in order of reservation time). Starting today we're ramping up Steam Deck shipments, and will be sending more order availability emails every week. Sometimes even twice a week!

"We've also updated the Steam Deck product page to clarify what Q2, Q3, and After Q3 mean in terms of months. No reservation windows have been changed or delayed, only some additional info. Log in and visit this page to see your quarterly estimate."

The Steam Deck is an all-in-one portable PC gaming device with a price starting at $399 and going up to $649.

The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

