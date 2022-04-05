Halo Infinite to Add Content Based on the Halo TV Series - News

343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard speaking with The Washington Post revealed Halo Infinite will be getting new content based on the Halo TV series that is currently airing on Paramount+.

"We will have some content that is inspired by the show that will be coming out in the game a little bit further down the road," said Jarrad.

He added, "The hope is that we see a lot more cross-pollination. 'You like the show? Check out the game, by the way it's free to play.'

"We are looking at threads and nods we can bring into Infinite because it is a service, and we’ll have the ability to shape and influence experiences and content over time, even though they are technically different universes and timelines. I do think that you'll see some eventual nods back and forth between the two … to look at ways to pull the show in fun ways."

The first episode of the long awaited Halo TV series set a new Paramount+ record for the most watched series worldwide in its first 24 hours. While no figure was provided, the previous record was set by Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which had 4.9 million viewers.

Halo The Series is produced by Showtime, 343 Industries, Amblin Television, One Big Picture, and Chapter Eleven. It stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey. A second reason has already been renewed.

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. New episodes of the Halo TV series airs on Thursdays on Paramount+.

