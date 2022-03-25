Halo TV Series Sets Paramount+ Record for Most Viewers in 24 Hours - News

The first episode of the long awaited Halo TV series premiered on March 24 on the streaming service Paramount+ and it has already set a new record.

Halo The Series was the most watched series worldwide for Paramount+ in the first 24 hours, according to Deadline. While no figure was provided, the previous record was set by Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which had 4.9 million viewers.

"Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts for Paramount+ to date and we could not be more thrilled at the massive fan response to the series’ debut," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+.

"Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we cannot wait for fans to experience more of this incredible universe."

Halo The Series is produced by Showtime, 343 Industries, Amblin Television, One Big Picture, and Chapter Eleven. It stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey. A second reason has already been renewed.

