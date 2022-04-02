PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan: 'We’re Growing Our Studios Organically and Through Acquisition' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan on the latest PlayStation podcast said PlayStation will continue to grow its first-party lineup in two ways - organically and through acquisitions.

"We're in a really good place with PlayStation Studios and have been for the past few years," said Ryan. "The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they've been making… that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation."

He added, "We’re growing our studios organically and we’re growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we’re in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success."

In 2022 alone, Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 billion, as well as Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment Studios.

Ryan has previously stated there are currently no plans to add first-party titles day one on at least one of the PlayStation Plus tiers in the future.

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle," said Ryan at the time.

"[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service."

He added, "We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken. The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

