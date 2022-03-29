Jim Ryan: PlayStation Games 'Could Suffer' If They Were to Release Day One on PS Plus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 896 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry was asked about adding new first-party titles to the service at launch and he said it isn't something they are planning.
"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle," said Ryan.
"[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service."
He believes adding first-party titles to the new PlayStation Plus at launch will effect the quality of games they release.
"We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken," he said. "The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."
This is in contrast to Microsoft that releases all first-party titles on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch. Having games day one on a subscription service has the potential to widen the number of players on a game and the game would still earn revenue via DLC and microtransactions.
Ryan did say his current position could change in the future as things keep changing in the industry and around the world.
"The way the world is changing so very quickly at the moment, nothing is forever," said Ryan. "Who would have said even four years ago that you would see AAA PlayStation IP being published on PC? We started that last year with Horizon Zero Dawn, then Days Gone, and now God of War -- a hugely polished and accomplished PC version of that game.
"[We've had] great critical success and great commercial success, and everybody has made their peace with that happening and is completely at ease with it. I look back four years and think nobody would have seen that coming.
"So I don't want to cast anything in stone at this stage. All I'm talking to today is the approach we're taking in the short term. The way our publishing model works right now, it doesn't make any sense. But things can change very quickly in this industry, as we all know."
The subscription model in the video game industry has been growing for years as Microsoft's own service, Xbox Game Pass, has surpassed 25 million subscribers.
Y'know. On some level I actually agree with him...to some extent.
Sony invests heavily in their 1st party AAA studios and having those titles offered day 1 for free... well, I could see these studios losing some of the passion and drive to make their products on that next level.
It may sound like a bit of a "cop out" but various gaming studio heads have come out over the years in defense of their position against things like Gamepass. This is not a new controversy. I mean, how many articles have we seen from developers complaining about Gamepass? Quite a few.
In terms of gamers that may not be something they want to hear but if the people who are making these games aren't satisfied then ultimately gamers will suffer in the quality of the products being released as the drive to go the extra distance will be compromised in their minds on some level.
That being said, having a competitor in the way of Microsoft not flinching at the prospect of offering new titles day 1 is going to be the biggest hurdle Sony has to competing in the subscription service based model.
In terms of offering another alternative to PSplus I think these tiers are a good move for Sony but I don't think it is one that is going to suddenly draw in a flood of new users or have the same kind of impact that Gamepass has.
MS offers more GAAS games, which by nature can be more sustainable on DLC and MTX. Now what would Sony make to profit from let's say HFW day one on the service? No DLC, MTX or whatnot available, would they have to cut content or change the model to make it? I rather not.
Most of their upcoming releases are single player games though. Sure some games are GAAS like Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite's multiplayer along with maybe a few other titles, but there's not much more than that. Game Pass still has a ton of indie games and AAA 3rd party releases that aren't GAAS. I don't know why so many get the notion that all Game Pass is or ever will be is a GAAS hell hole. I'm personally interested mostly in the single player games in development.
Even Sony has 9 more GAAS titles in development now that GT7 is confirmed as a GAAS by Polyphony, which I do wonder if they'll be on Sony's new service day 1 since the whole point of them is to get as many players as possible.
Have no idea how many times he will have to repeat it before and after the fusion of the services before people understand that this wasn't part of the plan for the service no matter how much "rumors" want to make you believe otherwise.
They cost way more money, duh. GAAS for these would substantially lower the quality.
What about releasing PlayStation games on PC on Day 1? :D
Not that hard to understand what he means.. why go the extra mile
A gamepas game that gets 20 mill players day one, and soon gets replaced with other games.. or a game that people choose.. save up for/gift and PAY for.
Just like the 70 dollar price hike was to avoid micro transactions in your retail games as dev costs increase?
So in other words, "we want to sell our next gen games at the full $70 price tag, so releasing our 1st party games day one will affect this strategy." Got it.
Other than sales numbers, how would releasing games on day 1 on your own service hurt the quality of your own first party games?
He said it very clearly, the money they invest to make the games wouldn't be the same because the revenue would be lower so the quality would drop.
That's honestly surprising considering how much revenue SIE brings in every year. I guess it really is a matter of Microsoft just having substantially deeper pockets than Sony does.
I do wonder if Sony will have their GAAS titles included on their service day 1 though.
Sony make that revenue by selling the games, if they were given on the service they wouldn't make that revenue, that is his point =p
I would expect their GAAS titles to be there day one, at least those would come earlier than the rest.
Halo Infinite and Forzá Horizon 5 say otherwise. Plus didn't MS get some award for having the highest overall. Score on all their new releases this year? All day 1. Not sure how Sony couldn't reinvest money from profits from a subscription service. Even steaming services are dominating the academy awards now. I call greed on Sony's part
Halo Infinite biggest focus is Multiplayer, so that alone already put it on a completely different ballpark from Sony putting their first party titles on the service.
And will we pretend that GP is the pocket that is paying for MS acquisition and investment? From all we know it isn't even breaking even yet.
Halo Infinite still delivered a fantastic SP campaign though with the only true complaint being lack of co op. And since the campaign was released as a 60 usd game while the MP is F2P even without gamepass...Halo Campaign can be viewed as its own project.
That was my first thought. Halo is arguably the last FPS franchise where the single player campaign is equally as important as the multiplayer.
Haven't played the campaign but forge is still missing, the shop and battle pass is a mess, not enough modes for multiplayer, only 10 maps (5 competitive), plus on steam the player count is non-existent, 3500 playing within the last hour... I could go on.
I have no complaints about the campaign, which was the main point since it's treated as it's own product. It was a great campaign that was a lot of fun to 100%
Plus you’re forgetting, since the MP is FTP, it isn’t a reason to get on Game Pass since all you have to do is download it. The campaign would’ve been the reason to get on Game Pass, and they nailed it.
That 3500 is steam only, doesn't cover X1 and Series X. It is low as hell on PC, but you cannot take steam alone at face value for the entire game duebto multiple playforms.
They are dropping the ball on multiplayer, which forge is a part of. Not denying that.
My point is that the Campaign, which by itself is a 60 dollar release, was a complete quality single player experience. The only thing it is missing is co op. I keep the multiplayer seperate because it is F2P, and therefore kind of its own entity.
“It’s not what gamers want”
Yeah, those gamers are called shills. They’re the same people who argued that locking Fortnite accounts to PlayStation was fine, that blocking cross play was beneficial to PS users, that cross gen was terrible until Sony was also doing it, that GT7 gutting earnings and pushing people to MTX was just fine. These gamers are going to quote your company line no matter what.
Sony will come around. They’re just late to the party, per usual.
Well there's two sides to Crossplay. It's thankfully an option on PS. So it can always remained turned off. Great in theory if you want to have a few games with someone on Xbox or PC. But for competitive gaming, the option is a godsend, and I feel bad for Xbox players who have no option and are exposed to PC.
I don't know of any competitive games on Xbox where it isn't optional. Maybe Gears or something has it, idk I don't play that. Nothing I play forces me to play with PC players.
Nobody believes this Ryan. The quality of Xbox's 1st party releases have only increased since Gamepass was created with day one 1st/2nd party exclusives, see the bump in reviews from Forza Horizon 3 to 4 to 5 or from Halo 5 to Halo Infinite, or from Wasteland 2 to Wasteland 3 for instance.
Between sales of your 1st/2nd party software and the increased number of mid and high tier PS Plus subs you would get with day one 1st/2nd party exclusives on those tiers, there would be plenty of revenue for keeping your 1st/2nd party budgets the same as they are right now. They would also be able to get away with charging $180 a year for PS Plus Premium, same as Gamepass Ultimate, with day one 1st/2nd party releases, instead of the current $120 a year they are charging for that tier.
I think the key difference is that MS has the money on hand to sustain Gamepass for the longterm regardless of how their studios are are structured to make games.
Sony doesn't. And I think it's strange that anyone thinks it's as easy as switching a flip for Sony to adjust to a model that requires a massive long term investment financially.
MS pivoted to GamePass because the traditional model wasn't working for them anymore, and they have wisely invested accordingly. Sony's games still sell incredibly well the way things are.
Besides, Ryan very clearly states that in the longterm their gameplan might change to a gamepass model.
Without Gamepass you don't believe Xbox 1st party releases would have improved? I see it as learning from previous games, 343 in particular and Microsoft pumping more money in Xbox.
I think if Sony did offer 1st party games day 1 on the service they would take a huge hit. Their games cost $100s of millions and probably don't believe it's worth it (right now at least). Although I do see your point, Xbox reported 25 million Gamepass subscribers so let's assume they all are on the lowest tier which is $10 per month.
So assuming subscriber numbers don't decrease, they should expect at least $3 billion in revenue in a year. Then taking into account 1st/2nd party game development costs, paying 3rd party developers and other costs, it could seem viable for Sony to do it but they don't have the deep pockets Microsoft does.
So what you want us to believe is that Ryan is lying and his company would actually make more money from following GP but they don't want to? Or are you saying that the developers and the company in general should take a revenue cut so you can get games for cheaper?
I think it's just an excuse as they want to keep charging their customers 70usd for their first party games. It's always been about profit for them rather than #fortheplayers
I'd agree, apart from the anomaly that is Microsoft. Technically MS will spend more in 1 month than they made in profit in 20 years with the Xbox. You could argue they wont even recoup those costs within another decade. So you might have a situation where MS spend up to 30 years on the market and still have not turned a net profit from gaming.
It is but I was told that sony doe shave quite a bit of money than what people assume they have. If ms can do it with day 1 next gen games on gamepass while maintain top quality, then why can't Sony. If their middle tier and premium tier had day 1 ps5 games, than that pricing especially for premium tier would be far more attractive
Companies exist to lose money , people create companies because they just want people to be happy, profit never !!!
They would still make profit even if they did have day 1 gaming as u would have choice between playing it on their new tier service or buying physical copies. Not everyone will be using subscription services so u will have alot buying physical at their increased 70usd price. I am sure they can do it but they don't want to do it
Do you believe in 🎅?