Jim Ryan: PlayStation Games 'Could Suffer' If They Were to Release Day One on PS Plus

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 896 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry was asked about adding new first-party titles to the service at launch and he said it isn't something they are planning. 

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle," said Ryan.

"[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service."

He believes adding first-party titles to the new PlayStation Plus at launch will effect the quality of games they release.

"We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken," he said. "The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

This is in contrast to Microsoft that releases all first-party titles on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch. Having games day one on a subscription service has the potential to widen the number of players on a game and the game would still earn revenue via DLC and microtransactions. 

Ryan did say his current position could change in the future as things keep changing in the industry and around the world.

"The way the world is changing so very quickly at the moment, nothing is forever," said Ryan. "Who would have said even four years ago that you would see AAA PlayStation IP being published on PC? We started that last year with Horizon Zero Dawn, then Days Gone, and now God of War -- a hugely polished and accomplished PC version of that game.

"[We've had] great critical success and great commercial success, and everybody has made their peace with that happening and is completely at ease with it. I look back four years and think nobody would have seen that coming.

"So I don't want to cast anything in stone at this stage. All I'm talking to today is the approach we're taking in the short term. The way our publishing model works right now, it doesn't make any sense. But things can change very quickly in this industry, as we all know."

The subscription model in the video game industry has been growing for years as Microsoft's own service, Xbox Game Pass, has surpassed 25 million subscribers

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


39 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
thevideogameninja (6 hours ago)

Y'know. On some level I actually agree with him...to some extent.

Sony invests heavily in their 1st party AAA studios and having those titles offered day 1 for free... well, I could see these studios losing some of the passion and drive to make their products on that next level.

It may sound like a bit of a "cop out" but various gaming studio heads have come out over the years in defense of their position against things like Gamepass. This is not a new controversy. I mean, how many articles have we seen from developers complaining about Gamepass? Quite a few.

In terms of gamers that may not be something they want to hear but if the people who are making these games aren't satisfied then ultimately gamers will suffer in the quality of the products being released as the drive to go the extra distance will be compromised in their minds on some level.

That being said, having a competitor in the way of Microsoft not flinching at the prospect of offering new titles day 1 is going to be the biggest hurdle Sony has to competing in the subscription service based model.

In terms of offering another alternative to PSplus I think these tiers are a good move for Sony but I don't think it is one that is going to suddenly draw in a flood of new users or have the same kind of impact that Gamepass has.

-DAY 1 RELEASE CONTROVERSY NINJA APPROVED-

  • +13
DonFerrari thevideogameninja (5 hours ago)

MS offers more GAAS games, which by nature can be more sustainable on DLC and MTX. Now what would Sony make to profit from let's say HFW day one on the service? No DLC, MTX or whatnot available, would they have to cut content or change the model to make it? I rather not.

  • +2
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Most of their upcoming releases are single player games though. Sure some games are GAAS like Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite's multiplayer along with maybe a few other titles, but there's not much more than that. Game Pass still has a ton of indie games and AAA 3rd party releases that aren't GAAS. I don't know why so many get the notion that all Game Pass is or ever will be is a GAAS hell hole. I'm personally interested mostly in the single player games in development.

Even Sony has 9 more GAAS titles in development now that GT7 is confirmed as a GAAS by Polyphony, which I do wonder if they'll be on Sony's new service day 1 since the whole point of them is to get as many players as possible.

  • +1
DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

Have no idea how many times he will have to repeat it before and after the fusion of the services before people understand that this wasn't part of the plan for the service no matter how much "rumors" want to make you believe otherwise.

  • +7
Random_Matt (4 hours ago)

They cost way more money, duh. GAAS for these would substantially lower the quality.

  • +3
gtotheunit91 Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

But Sony is making 9 more GAAS titles

  • +2
gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

What about releasing PlayStation games on PC on Day 1? :D

  • +2
Dulfite gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

I'm here for that!

  • 0
Dahum (1 hour ago)

Logical explanation.

  • 0
FromDK (4 hours ago)

Not that hard to understand what he means.. why go the extra mile
A gamepas game that gets 20 mill players day one, and soon gets replaced with other games.. or a game that people choose.. save up for/gift and PAY for.

  • 0
Shiken (5 hours ago)

Just like the 70 dollar price hike was to avoid micro transactions in your retail games as dev costs increase?

  • -2
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

So in other words, "we want to sell our next gen games at the full $70 price tag, so releasing our 1st party games day one will affect this strategy." Got it.

  • -4
gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

Other than sales numbers, how would releasing games on day 1 on your own service hurt the quality of your own first party games?

  • -4
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

He said it very clearly, the money they invest to make the games wouldn't be the same because the revenue would be lower so the quality would drop.

  • +5
gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (5 hours ago)

That's honestly surprising considering how much revenue SIE brings in every year. I guess it really is a matter of Microsoft just having substantially deeper pockets than Sony does.

I do wonder if Sony will have their GAAS titles included on their service day 1 though.

  • 0
DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (5 hours ago)

Sony make that revenue by selling the games, if they were given on the service they wouldn't make that revenue, that is his point =p

I would expect their GAAS titles to be there day one, at least those would come earlier than the rest.

  • +10
Dallinor gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

"Sales numbers" that's it.

  • +4
LudicrousSpeed (4 hours ago)

“It’s not what gamers want”

Yeah, those gamers are called shills. They’re the same people who argued that locking Fortnite accounts to PlayStation was fine, that blocking cross play was beneficial to PS users, that cross gen was terrible until Sony was also doing it, that GT7 gutting earnings and pushing people to MTX was just fine. These gamers are going to quote your company line no matter what.

Sony will come around. They’re just late to the party, per usual.

  • -6
Dallinor LudicrousSpeed (3 hours ago)

Well there's two sides to Crossplay. It's thankfully an option on PS. So it can always remained turned off. Great in theory if you want to have a few games with someone on Xbox or PC. But for competitive gaming, the option is a godsend, and I feel bad for Xbox players who have no option and are exposed to PC.

  • 0
LudicrousSpeed Dallinor (25 minutes ago)

I don't know of any competitive games on Xbox where it isn't optional. Maybe Gears or something has it, idk I don't play that. Nothing I play forces me to play with PC players.

  • 0
