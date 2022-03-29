Jim Ryan: PlayStation Games 'Could Suffer' If They Were to Release Day One on PS Plus - News

/ 896 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry was asked about adding new first-party titles to the service at launch and he said it isn't something they are planning.

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where the investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle," said Ryan.

"[In terms of] putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release... as you well know, this is not a road that we've gone down in the past. And it's not a road that we're going to go down with this new service."

He believes adding first-party titles to the new PlayStation Plus at launch will effect the quality of games they release.

"We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken," he said. "The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

This is in contrast to Microsoft that releases all first-party titles on its Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch. Having games day one on a subscription service has the potential to widen the number of players on a game and the game would still earn revenue via DLC and microtransactions.

Ryan did say his current position could change in the future as things keep changing in the industry and around the world.

"The way the world is changing so very quickly at the moment, nothing is forever," said Ryan. "Who would have said even four years ago that you would see AAA PlayStation IP being published on PC? We started that last year with Horizon Zero Dawn, then Days Gone, and now God of War -- a hugely polished and accomplished PC version of that game.

"[We've had] great critical success and great commercial success, and everybody has made their peace with that happening and is completely at ease with it. I look back four years and think nobody would have seen that coming.

"So I don't want to cast anything in stone at this stage. All I'm talking to today is the approach we're taking in the short term. The way our publishing model works right now, it doesn't make any sense. But things can change very quickly in this industry, as we all know."

The subscription model in the video game industry has been growing for years as Microsoft's own service, Xbox Game Pass, has surpassed 25 million subscribers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles