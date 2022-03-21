PlayStation Acquires Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment Studios - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment Studios.

Haven has over 60 employees and is growing. It is the 18th studio to be part of PlayStation Studios. Haven Studios management will continue to run the day-to-day operations while working close with leadership at PlayStation Studios.

"Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada," said Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO Jim Ryan.

"The studio’s focus on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only flex the power of PlayStation 5 but will further expand upon the diverse catalog of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation."

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst added, "We’ve had the privilege of working closely with the team at Haven Studios over the past year and have been extremely impressed with its growth and progress on its first project.

"Jade has built a world-class team with the creative and technical prowess necessary to deliver on such an ambitious project. We value the studio’s dedication to building a player-first, collaborative game environment that can last for generations and are thrilled to have them officially become a part of PlayStation Studios."

Haven Studios CEO and Founder Jade Raymond added, "Joining PlayStation Studios provides Haven with the creative freedom and unparalleled support to focus on building the highest quality games.

"We’re excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with and learn from all of the exceptional PlayStation Studios teams. We intend to fully embrace the incredible capabilities of the PS5 to create new worlds that inspire players and allow them to connect in new ways."

Raymond, a Canadian video game producer, announced the formation of the studio in March 2021. She was the former executive in charge of Stadia Games and Entertainment before Google shut them down.

From day one the studio was working on a new original IP for PlayStation.

