US Senators 'Deeply Concerned' Over Microsoft's Proposed Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

A number of US Senators have expressed their concerns over Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"We are deeply concerned about consolidation in the tech industry and its impact on workers," reads a letter from Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Sheldon Whitehouse to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan.

The Senators added the acquisition could "exacerbate the flurry of sexual-abuse, harassment and retaliation allegations at Activision stemming from recent federal and state investigations."

There was also a concern that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who has been accused of covering up instances of sexual harassment, will remain with the company after the acquisition is approved and could earn a massive payout. It has been reported Kotick will leave the company once the deal closes.

It was expected the US government would look into the proposed acquisition due to possible antitrust concerns. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes the deal will go through as it would only make Microsoft the third biggest gaming company, behind Tencent and Sony.

A spokesperson for Activision Blizzard released the following statement in response to the letter from the US Senators:

"On Tuesday, the federal court approved a settlement agreement between Activision Blizzard and the EEOC that includes an $18M fund to compensate eligible claimants and to bolster enhancements to policies, practices, and training to prevent harassment and discrimination in the workplace, among other commitments.

"The company is committed to a safe and equitable working environment for all employees and has invested significant resources to ensure we’re creating a model for the industry. The transaction between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will not interrupt any of the actions the Activision Blizzard’s leadership team has implemented throughout 2021 and is continuing to implement in 2022 with regards to improving our workplace. Activision Blizzard’s leadership team has discussed the company’s goals at length with Microsoft, and Microsoft has reviewed the renewed culture commitment and actions Activision Blizzard have done so far, and the efforts they've undertaken. Microsoft is supportive of the goals and the work being done. This is a compelling transaction for all stakeholders, including employees.

"No additional special compensation arrangements for Mr. Kotick were entered into in connection with the transaction. Mr. Kotick's base salary has been reduced to California's minimum annual salary (which is approximately $62,500 for 2022), and he will not be awarded any bonuses or equity grants until the Workplace Responsibility Committee of the Activision Blizzard Board of Directors has determined that Activision Blizzard has made appropriate progress toward achievement of the transformational gender-related goals and other commitments described in such announcement."

Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion on January 18 of this year. Video game IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

Microsoft plans to honor any existing agreements Activision Blizzard has in place. Once the agreements have been finished the company still plans to release Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles on PlayStation consoles. The company is even interested in taking similar steps to release Activision Blizzard titles on "Nintendo’s successful platform."

