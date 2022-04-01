Weird West Now Available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 8 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios have released Weird West for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.

Key Features:



Weird West: Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives.

Intertwined Destinies: Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter.

Bespoke Experience: Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc.

Immersive Sim: Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles