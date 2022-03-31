Kirby and the Forgotten Land Debuted in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 380,060 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 27, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 18,931, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in third place with sales of 17,941 units.

Elden Ring (PS4) is in fourth place with sales of 13,918 units and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 13,305.

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) debuted in sixth place with sales of 10,144 units.

There are seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 83,800 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 35,474 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 390 units, the 3DS sold 280 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 380,060 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,931 (4,518,473) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 17,941 (2,195,400) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 13,918 (307,546) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,305 (2,574,724) [PS5] Ghostwire: Tokyo (Bethesda Softworks, 03/25/22) – 10,144 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,982 (4,822,623) [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 7,720 (36,664) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,710 (920,035) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,731 (1,987,301)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 49,037 (1,490,352) PlayStation 5 – 32,364 (1,271,750) Switch – 21,784 (18,138,373) Switch Lite – 12,979 (4,648,386) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,110 (225,767) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 280 (1,184,344) Xbox Series X – 246 (89,231) Xbox Series S – 144 (75,059) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,392)

