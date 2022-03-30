Xbox Game Pass Accounts for 60% of the Gaming Subscription Market - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 1,115 Views
Gaming subscription services account for around four percent of the total gaming revenue in the North American and European gaming markets, according to Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis and reported by Axios.
The figure comes out to around $3.7 billion of the nearly $81 billion of revenue generated from games. The figure includes physical game sales, digital game sales, DLC, and microtransactions.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has a commanding lead in the video game subscription service space with around 60 percent of said market. The service has grown to over 25 million subscribers with members paying up to $15 per month.
The music industry in contrast to video games is dominated by streaming services as it accounted for 83 percent of the revenue generated in the US in 2021, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
This article is somewhat misleading by not specifying what they mean by subscription model.
The 60% figure here is in relation solely to subscription models like Gamepass only, which means that only PS Now numbers (less than 4 million) are being compared.
That makes sense. "Gaming subscription market" is a fairly vague term that could cover a lot of things, even something like a WoW subscription.
This is literally false. Sony gives us their PS Plus numbers and we know they have over 45m subs on there.
I'm just guessing that Axios is primarily focusing on revenue, and most likely, most of the 45m subs are annual subscriptions only since annual was primarily marketed for so many years, so therefore, revenue would be lower compared to subscriptions nowadays that prefer to be monthly like GP.
This will definitely change when the new 3 tier PS Plus system is introduced.
PlayStation recorded $0.9 billion from services alone in q3 FY21 alone.
So they're just basing this information from the Game Pass model alone?
They're basing it on subscription models that give you access to a wide selection of games , which would mean only PS Now as one of the included services., But not PS+.
"The figure comes out to around $3.7 billion of the nearly $81 billion of revenue generated from games. The figure includes physical game sales, digital game sales, DLC, and microtransactions. "
I'm confused. The figure being $81 billion or $3.7 billion? Why would subscription service revenue also include those things? I assume not and the $81 billion includes those. If that's the case then:
25 million subscribers to Gamepass
Gamepass has $60% of $3.7 billion market, which is $2.2 billion.
That would mean MS is averaging about $88 a year, or $7.40 a month from their subscribers. Or they are averaging that same amount for subscribers and the dlc/games they purchase.
Either way, seems like the whole argument about most Gamepass subscribers being the $1 a month deal group is out the window.
That's not what I was asking. The first line mentions "The figure", referring to the 3.7b number, and the second sentence also refers to "The figure", so I assumed it would be referring to the 3.7b number, but why would they lump physical game sales, digital game sales, DLC, and microtransactions into the subscription number?
I'm a little confuse the wording. Im not sure if 8t says gamepass has 60% of users or 60% of the 3.7b. Market could be either one.
Good lord. This is paraphrasing an already speculative and slightly misleading article, that, in turn, is inferring a great deal of information from the figures of a market researcher. It's like 2 steps removed from the origin, with 2 total different takes.
25 million subscribers in less than 5 years with, let's be honest, very limited first party output, and still able to make up that much of this growing aspect of the gaming industry is impressive.
Really makes you wonder what these numbers will look like in another 5 years time when Xbox will then have had a plethora of Acti-Blizz, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios first party titles released on the service. Not to mention Game Pass being more readily available in almost every country by then and whatever 3rd party deals are made. PC Game Pass is just now being added in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. So there is still a ton of growth to be made.
This is specifically referring to a subscription services that gives you access to a catalog of games. This comparison includes Game Pass, Playstation Now, Apple Arcade, Ubisoft Plus, EA Play, Google Play Pass, and other.
Going to prove that Sony can easily be profitable with Day 1 major title releases on a Subscription service for their Biggest games.
Xbox. 25 million subs.....x $10 x 12 months = $3 billions dollars a year for subscription ALONE.
If Sony did the same Subscription service, for eg, they would likely soon have 50 million subs, could easily charge $15 a month, and that = $9 Billion dollars a year, For subscriptions alone. Which doesn't include, Game sales, DLC,.......
Still believe the nonsense that Jim Lying is sprouting saying 9 billion a year isn't enough to make good games on a rental service. Don't make me laugh.