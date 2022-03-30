Xbox Game Pass Accounts for 60% of the Gaming Subscription Market - News

Gaming subscription services account for around four percent of the total gaming revenue in the North American and European gaming markets, according to Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis and reported by Axios.

The figure comes out to around $3.7 billion of the nearly $81 billion of revenue generated from games. The figure includes physical game sales, digital game sales, DLC, and microtransactions.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has a commanding lead in the video game subscription service space with around 60 percent of said market. The service has grown to over 25 million subscribers with members paying up to $15 per month.

The music industry in contrast to video games is dominated by streaming services as it accounted for 83 percent of the revenue generated in the US in 2021, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

