PlayStation Filed Trademark for Knack

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a trademark for Knack in Japan on March 17 that were made public today.

Knack is a platforming beat 'em up game that was a launch title for the PlayStation 4 in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan. A sequel, Knack II, released for the PS4 worldwide in September 2017.

Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a trademark for "Knack" on March 17 in Japan. Bandai Namco Entertainment filed a trademark for "Stacky Basket." Both were made public today.



Knack: https://t.co/7VbxIEo2OA

Stacky Basket: https://t.co/ZMd3vOkvPy pic.twitter.com/Thg8i9naF3 — Gematsu (@gematsu) March 28, 2022

