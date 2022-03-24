Focus Entertainment to Publish New Game From Polish Studio Different Tales - News

Focus Entertainment announced it will publish a new slice of life tale and simulation game from Polish developer Different Tales.

"From the very beginning, Focus seemed to be the perfect partner for us because of the values we share," said Different Tales board member Jakub Radkowski.

"They paid attention to aspects of the project, such as the narrative, that are very important to us. Their great commitment makes us confident that the game will be better than if we were to publish it ourselves."

Focus Entertainment chief content officer Yves Le Yaouanq added, "Our partnership with the Different Tales team is built around common values, bringing hope. A vision, underpinned by narrative excellence, already demonstrated in the studio’s previous games and by its talent. It is this collective spirit, which we find in this collaboration, where the current challenges of our world respond to a sense of the marvelous: how to build and rebuild, to be an actor of change within a community.

"Both a slice of life tale and a simulation game, this upcoming title offers players a unique blend of emotive storytelling, crafting and strategy: the partnership with Focus was therefore obvious."

