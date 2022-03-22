Casey Hudson's Humanoid Studios Developing Multiplatform AAA Character-Driven Sci-Fi Game - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson founded the independent developer, Humanoid Studios, in June 2021.

The official website has been updated and revealed the first game from the studio is a "multi platform AAA game, focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe."

"By combining excellence in the arts with innovative technologies, videogames have the extraordinary power to transport you to new worlds of adventure," said Hudson. "That's what first inspired me to make games, and it's at the heart of what we do at Humanoid Studios."

Art Director Izaak Moody added, "At 10 years old, I was discovering my love for science fiction. This is the project that would have made me proud at that age. Our team is creating a unique universe that I can’t wait to share."

The website includes multiple concept art, however, it isn't known if it is for the game in development or not. View the concept art below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles