Mass Effect Director Casey Hudson Establishes Humanoid Studios - News

Casey Hudson, the director of the original Mass Effect trilogy, announced he has established a new independent studio, Humanoid Studios.

The developer was also founded by "talented developers from around the world" who want to "combine excellence in the arts with advanced sciences to deliver the future of interactive entertainment."

"Today we are announcing a new independent videogame company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers - bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP," said Hudson. "We are Humanoid Studios. This is the first tiny step in our journey, and we hope you'll come along with us on the adventure."

The studio has multiple job openings. You can visit the official Humanoid Studios website here.

We are Humanoid Studios. This is the first tiny step in our journey, and we hope you'll come along with us on the adventure. https://t.co/b77Z2hbKFG — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) June 29, 2021

