Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play Set for March 17 - News

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games have partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment for a special PlayStation State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy. It will be around 20 minutes long and feature 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay captured on the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation State of Play will be held this Thursday, March 17 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET and can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

