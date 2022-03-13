Elden Ring Once Again Tops the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

Elden Ring in its third week has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 9, 2022, which ended March 13, 2022. Another edition of the game is in third place.

Valve's all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, took second place.

Core Keeper in its first week on sale debuted in fourth place, while Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC in its second week of release dropped from second to fifth place.

Valve Index VR Kit remained in sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, while Dread Hunger fell from fifth to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Steam Deck Elden Ring Core Keeper Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC Valve Index VR Kit Red Dead Redemption 2 Dread Hunger Dying Light 2 Stay Human WWE 2K22

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

