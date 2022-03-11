PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - February 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 530,736 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,644,354 - PS4

Total Lead: 1,809,479 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 18,043,338

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 19,852,817

February 2022 is the 16th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 0.53 million units and by 1.64 million units in the last 12 months. The PS4 is ahead of the PS5 by 1.81 million units.

The PS5 has sold 18.04 million units in 16 months, while the PS4 sold 19.85 million units. Month 15 for the PS5 is February 2022 and for the PS4 is February 2015.

The PS4 crossed 20 million units in month 17, 30 million units in month 25, and 40 million units in month 31. The PS4 has sold 116.67 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

