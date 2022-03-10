Indie Sandbox Adventure Game Core Keeper Sales Top 100,000 Units in 2 Days - Sales

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Pugstorm in a press release sent to VGChartz announced the mining sandbox adventure game, Core Keeper, has sold over 100,000 units in two days. It is the fastest-selling digital game ever for Pugstorm.

Core Keeper released for PC via Steam Early Access on March 8. It is available for a 10 percent discount until March 15.

"We have been truly awestruck by the reaction to Core Keeper and are so thankful to all of the players who have joined us on our adventure so far," said Pugstorm CEO and animator Sven Thole.

"The launch success has cemented our future plans for the game, and we are very excited to listen to fan feedback and continue growing the game in the months ahead. This is just the start of Core Keeper’s journey."

View the early access launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Drawn towards a mysterious relic, you are an explorer who awakens in an ancient cavern of creatures, resources and trinkets. Trapped deep underground will your survival skills be up to the task?



Mine relics and resources to build your base, craft new equipment, survive, and power up the Core. Defeat giant monsters, discover hidden secrets, farm crops, cook new recipes and explore a procedurally generated underground world in a mining sandbox adventure for 1-8 players.

Mining Resources

Explore a vast underground cave of endless resources. Mine ores, discover hidden crystals, fossils & trinkets and survive a procedurally generated underground world.

Discover an Ancient World

Delve into living biomes and fight cavernous creatures in a vast subterranean system. Scour the dark world around you and encounter the behemoths of the underground. Defeat them and take the spoils of victory to help uncover the mystery of the Core.

Craft Items & Equipment

Customise your character and craft new items, armour and equipment to venture further into the caves. Craft a pickaxe to mine walls and resources, build bridges to cross underground lakes, and place torches to light up the profound ever-present darkness.

Grow & Farm Crops

Tend your crops to grow a variety of plants by planting seeds found during your adventures. Find the perfect fishing spot and catch a plethora of unique fish. Combine the yield of your hard work farming and fishing in the cooking pot to discover delicious recipes with unexpected effects.

1-8 Player Sandbox

Survive alone or play online with up to 7 other players. Work together to mine resources, fight, farm, craft and survive. Specialise in your role to help your fellow explorers tame the unruly landscape you find yourselves in.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles