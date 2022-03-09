Super Epic: The Entertainment War To Get Limited Physical Release - News

/ 119 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with publisher Numskull Games and developer Undercoders, recently announced the upcoming limited physical release of action-adventure game Super Epic: The Entertainment War. The Metroidvania-style title, which originally launched in 2019, is coming soon to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 as a boxed Limited Edition and Special Limited Edition.

The Limited Edition is limited to only 500 individually numbered copies for Nintendo Switch and 300 for PlayStation 4, at a price of 29.99€, including unique cover artwork and an art booklet with game manual. The Special Limited Edition is limited to 700 copies for Nintendo Switch and 500 for PlayStation 4, for 49.99€, including the following additional collectibles: Enamel Character Pin Set with Magnetic Latch; Original Game Soundtrack; Die-cut Character Sticker Set; Art Booklet with Game Manual; Special Limited Edition Box.

Super Epic features a satirical take on video game conglomerates, microtransactions, and game preservation.

About the game:

The year is 2084. After a series of mergers, buyouts and hostile takeovers, only one video game development company is left in the world: RegnantCorp. A huge enterprise run by greedy piggies. All the fun in video games has been replaced with intrusive addiction algorithms used to control people’s minds and behavior. But a rebellion of game enthusiasts is fighting back, replacing RegnantCorp’s software with classic games. Following a distress signal, Tan Tan the raccoon and his valiant llama steed Ola prepare to take on RegnantCorp and confront the pigs...

Features:

Classic story-driven mode with handcrafted levels and multiple endings

Gorgeous 16/32-bit era cartoon sprites

RPG-like weapon and armor upgrading system, with tons of items to collect and discover

Extensive combo-based combat system

An unlockable procedural "rogue-lite mode"

Fast-paced, non-linear exploration

Optional cross-media content

Pre-orders for Super Epic start Thursday, March 10th, at 4PM CET, only at the Strictly Limited Games Store and its partnered fan store Gamesrocket.

More Articles