Aperture Desk Job Datamine Mentions 4 Unannounced Valve Titles

Valve recently released a free playable game set in the Portal universe called Aperture Desk Job for PC via Steam.

YouTube user Tyler McVicker in a new video revealed a datamine of the game has revealed references to four unannounced Valve titles.

"Of the major projects that were found within this datamine four standout," said McVicker. "Citadel, some kind of follow up to Half-Life: Alyx, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Source 2 port, and a recreation of the previously cancelled Portal paint game."

McVicker went on to discuss the details on Citadel that were found in the datamine. "Citadel appears to be a combines versus rebels team-based, squad-based, class-based, RTS [and] FPS hybrid.

"The game appears to have a campaign. A single-player campaign and the game has two major systems at play with a bunch of information scattering out of both systems abilities and bots. Abilities are held items...weapons, weapon upgrades, weapon alt-fires, ammo, grenades, passive player buffs, passive team buffs, passive squad buffs, [and] active held abilities.

"Held abilities like everything else need to be attached to the player body. Whether that be holstered in a weapon slot, on your back, on your sides, attached to your off hand, your head or hmd. However, these abilities can also be placed on bots.

"The player takes control of a commander. A person who can take a look at the map from the top down and deploy bots, deploy teammates. These bots come in many different classes and these bots can be squatted up into individual groups and controller either individually, as an entire set, or in those individual squads."

