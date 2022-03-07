Amazon Reportedly in Talks to Produce God of War TV Series - News

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in negotiations with Sony to product a live-action TV series based on the popular PlayStation franchise, God of War.

Deadline reports the series will be adapted by The Expanse creators and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will also be working on the TV series.

This is one of multiple TV series and movies based on video game franchises that have recently released or are in production. The Uncharted movie hit theaters last month, while the live-action Halo TV series - Halo the series - is set to premiere on Thursday, March 24 exclusively on Paramount+.

The Last of Us HBO TV series is currently in production and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Netflix has a Resident Evil TV series in the works, while a Twisted Metal series starring Anthony Mackie was recently picked up by NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

