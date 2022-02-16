The Last of Us HBO Series Won't Air in 2022 - News

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys speaking with Deadline said the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series won't be airing this year as it is still being filmed. He expects it to air sometime in 2023.

"It’s not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in ’23," said Bloys.

He added, "I have seen some early episodes and I’m very excited. Craig did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it, but it will not be in ’22."

Bloys dismissed the hype calling The Last of Us series the next Game of Thrones.

"There is no next Game of Thrones," he said. "I’ve been here long enough that I’ve been through, what’s the next Sopranos, what’s next Game of Thrones, now what’s next Succession. There is no next Game of Thrones."

