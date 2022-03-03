Xbox Consoles Have Sold 2.35 Million Units in Japan - Sales

The original Xbox launched in Japan 20 years ago on February 22, 2002 and Xbox consoles have sold a combined 2.35 million units in the country, according to Famitsu.

The report says 2,345,975 Xbox consoles have been sold in Japan as of February 6, 2022.

The original Xbox sold 472,992 units in Japan, the Xbox 360 sold 1,616,128 units, and the Xbox One sold 142,024.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 157,063 units in Japan as of February 27. The current-generation Xbox consoles sold 4,285 units last week. Sales have remained above 4,000 units for four straight weeks.

Dead or Alive 3 (XB) is the best-selling Xbox game in Japan with 271,149 units. Star Ocean 4: The Last Hope (X360) is in second with 208,521 units sold, followed by Tales of Vesperia (X360) with 204,305 units sold and Blue Dragon (X360) with 203,740 units sold.

