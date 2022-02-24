Fallout: New Vegas 2 Reportedly in Very Early Talks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 544 Views
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking in his latest GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb has reported Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment is in early talks to develop a sequel.
"This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2,'" said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle. "We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality."
He added, "A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen."
Fallout: New Vegas is an action RPG that released in 2010 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. It was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda Softworks. Both companies are now owned by Microsoft.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I just want another FO game. Whether it's NV2 or FO5 doesn't really matter to me it all plays the same.
yah same here. I am not crazy like few about New Vegas :) Any new single player Fallout will be fine :)
Fuuuuuuuuuuuudge this better be true!!!! I mean, Microsoft now owns every game company that's had its hand in a main Fallout game with Obsidian Entertainment (Black Isle Studios) inXile Entertainment (Interplay Productions) and of course, Bethesda Game Studios. They HAVE to make this happen! Along with Fallout 5.
It really feels like Xbox needs to make something happen with the Fallout IP much sooner though, and I don't mean the Amazon TV show. New Vegas 2 and Fallout 5 would at the very least be nearly a decade away. Fallout is such a valuable game franchise that right now only has its lifeline on FO76........which is sad! And you can tell Bethesda majorly favors Elder Scrolls just by how much care and attention ESO gets compared to FO76. Whether this means a remake of New Vegas and/or Fallout 3, or a brand new isometric entry such as the first 2 games in the franchise. Please give us something sooner!
What if it's "New Vegas Too" and they're saying "We should do a Skyrim Special Edition style re-release for New Vegas too?" ...I'd buy either but y'know lol :P
Those talks have been happening on this website for years. Clearly, the news was broken here!
im ready! how far out will this be though?
We're talking at the very least 5-6 years away :( Avowed supposedly will be releasing in 2023, that leaves The Outer Worlds 2 around the 2025 mark. Obsidian isn't an insanely huge studio that's already stretched pretty thin with 4 active projects. So it'll take a while. Unless Obsidian gets help from some of the other studios to do a lot of the heavy lifting!
why even mention this?
Because Jeff Grubb likes to share every single bit of info he hears lol