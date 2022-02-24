Fallout: New Vegas 2 Reportedly in Very Early Talks - News

posted 4 hours ago

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb speaking in his latest GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb has reported Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment is in early talks to develop a sequel.

"This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2,'" said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle. "We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality."

He added, "A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen."

Fallout: New Vegas is an action RPG that released in 2010 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. It was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda Softworks. Both companies are now owned by Microsoft.

