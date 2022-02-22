Tencent Acquires Nightingale Developer Inflexion Games - News

Tencent announced it has acquired Inflexion Games from Improbable who sold all of its stake in Inflexion to Tencent.

Inflexion Games is based in Edmonton, Canada. CEO Aaryn Flynn will continue to lead the studio as it works on its shared-world survival crafting game, Nightingale. The game will be part of the Tencent label Level Infinite when it releases in Early Access for PC later this year.

"As announced at the end of January, and while we focus our efforts on accelerating in the metaverse, we want to make sure that the games developed by our internal studios benefit from the support of publishers with leading track records of bringing games to market,” said Improbable CEO Herman Narula.

"So we couldn’t have hoped to have found a better partner than Tencent for Inflexion Games and for Nightingale. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Aaryn and the Inflexion Games team as they explore potential use of our technology offerings for Nightingale and beyond."

Tencent Games Global vice president of partnerships Pete Smith added, "The highly talented team at Inflexion Games has a proven track record of developing engaging universes that combine compelling action with great gameplay. The initial reaction to Nightingale has been incredibly positive and we look forward to supporting Inflexion in realizing its vision for this and future titles."

Inflexion Games CEO Aaryn Flynn added, "It’s a privilege to work with the Tencent family. The depth of knowledge and expertise that Tencent’s global teams provide, and their empowerment of our team’s independence and creative spirit, offer an invaluable opportunity for collaboration. We look forward to working together on Nightingale‘s Early Access launch later this year."

