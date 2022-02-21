Playground Hires Former Lionhead Producer to Work on Fable - News

Lionhead Studios was a British video game developer best known for developing the Fable series, as well as Black & White. The studio was shut down in 2016.

It was announced in Summer 2020 that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is working on a new entry in the Fable series.

Amie Loake, who worked at Lionhead Studios from 2013 to 2016 as a software test engineer on Fable Anniversary and worked on Fable Legends, announced via Twitter she has been hired by Playground Games to work on the new Fable game as a Senior Producer.

"I'm very happy to announce that next month I will be joining Playground Games on the Fable team as a Senior Producer! I'm so excited to be part of bringing this franchise, which is so close to my heart, to the new generation. I hope we can make my fellow Lions proud," said Loake.

