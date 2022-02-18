Embracer Group Possibly Hints Dead Island 2 Might Release by March 2023 - News

Dead Island 2 was originally announced in 2014 and has had many delays since the initial reveal. It was reported last week by industry insider Tom Henderson spoke with people close to the project that it is in a decent state and it is expected to release in Q4 2022.

The Embracer Group in the latest earnings call with investors was asked if the game was still alive or not before hinting that it could release in the next fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023.

“It very clearly is [still alive], and I at least expect the release this financial year, or sorry next financial year I should say,” said equity research analyst at Carnegie Oscar Erixon (via VideoGamesChronicle). "So, is that reasonable and what can we expect from a title that has been in development for probably 10 years or so?"

Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors responded to the question by saying, "I can’t talk about Dead Island 2 because it’s not announced as such from the publisher. But we have just talked about [that] we have one unannounced AAA title… that you think is Dead Island 2, so it’s hard for me to comment further on that. But I am excited about unannounced titles."

"Great, I’m excited you’re excited," the host added, before leading to more laughter from Wingefors.

There was a report last year Dead Island 2 had moved from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles to next-generation only with plans to just release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

