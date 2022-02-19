PS5 vs Wii Sales Comparison - January 2022 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 519 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Wii.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Wii launched in November 2006. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 Vs. Wii Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 803,236 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,370,697 - Wii
Total Lead: 3,335,324 - Wii
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 17,647,187
Wii Total Sales: 20,982,511
January 2022 is the 15th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Wii when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 803,236 units and by 4.37 million units in the last 12 months. The Nintendo Wii is ahead of the PlayStation 5 by 3.34 million units.
The PlayStation 5 has sold 17.65 million units in 15 months, while the Nintendo Wii sold 20.98 million units. Month 15 for the PlayStation 5 is January 2022 and for the Nintendo Wii it is January 2008.
The Nintendo Wii crossed 20 million in month 15, 30 million in month 21, and 40 million in month 26. The Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
With all of the supply issues, the PS5 is going to be behind the Wii for a long time.
It don’t think it will pass the Wii until the very end of the generation. And I would also say there is a non 0 chance it doesn’t ever pass the Wii, which I understand is probably not a popular position.
I do not think demand and consumer patience is limitless, and the longer the shortage continues the more I think customers will begin to look for alternatives or lose interest. PlayStation also faces robust competition on multiple fronts from multiple companies.
The PS5 has a very rocky road ahead. Despite the initial fantastic sales, the massive studio grab that MS has done is going to affect them in the long run (at least until all the multiplat agreements are fulfilled). Once that passes, the PS5/XBox XS sales are going to be much closer than what have been until now. The PS5 needs all the early innertia it can get, and the supply issues are taking that away from them.
It's very possible that the PS5 wont cross the Wii again until the Wii begins to slow down after month 60.
PS5 is about to fall way behind Wii. And with all these shortages, it isnt guaranteed to pass it unless we are looking at another lengthy generation.
I still have PS5 around the 110-115 million range but increased competition from Microsoft, plus shortages will make it hard to reach those numbers.