BioShock Movie in Development by Netflix

by, posted 11 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive and Netflix have signed a partnership to develop a movie based on the BioShock video game franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The hope is to "develop a potential cinematic universe." Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two will be producers on the film.

A writer and filmmaker have yet to be selected at this time. Take-Two Interactive and Netflix have been in talks for this deal nearly a year.

The BioShock franchise consists of three main entries - BioShock released in 2007, BioShock 2 released in 2010, and BioShock Infinite released in 2013.

