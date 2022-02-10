Atomic Heart Will Launch Between September and December - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

Publisher and developer Mundfish announced the retro-future 1950s Soviet Union-set first-person shooter Atomic Heart will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in "#######ber 2022." That would put the release date sometime in either September, October, November, or December of this year.

View the official release window trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Future U.S.S.R.

A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

Fierce Fighting

Study the behavior of your enemies and observe how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

The Face of the Soviet Dream

Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem

A neural network named “Kollektiv” unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

Craft and Modify

Use pieces and components with the “Chaika 3.0” device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles