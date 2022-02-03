Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD Launches February 11 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 11 for $19.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 3 in December 2011, for the PC in September 2012, for the PlayStation Vita in December 2014, and for the Nintendo switch in January 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

What makes Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD a unique game, even 17 years later, is its innovative blend of shooter, platformer, and puzzler with a hybrid viewpoint that allows the player to switch between first-person action with third-person exploration.

A science-fiction spin on the classic western motif made popular by people like Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood, you play as Stranger, a swaggering bounty hunter with a haunting secret on a Homeresque odyssey across the wastelands of Western Mudos.

Help Stranger track down fugitives for bounty by strategizing your approach and taking down the scoundrels and outlaws, either by bringing them in alive or giving them a one-way ticket to the pearly gates using “live” critter ammo. Either way, it is up to you how you want to collect the bounty because Stranger needs all the moolah he can earn, it may prove vital to his very existence.

This souped-up high-definition version of the classic combines 12 hours of story time, plus five additional hours of side missions with dramatically improved audio, improved shadow maps, and full 4K graphics at 60 frames per second.

In addition to exciting gameplay, Oddworld games also make you think. The storytellers at Oddworld Inhabitants continue to fashion cinematic experiences within the Oddworld universe as analogous to that of our own world. Mindfully balancing compelling storylines with propulsive gameplay, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is able to examine timely philosophical themes such as the displacement of indigenous people, the privatization of natural resources, and the rising cost of health care without sacrificing fun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles