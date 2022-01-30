God of War (2018) Spends 3rd Week at the Top of the Steam Charts - Sales

God of War (2018) has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 4, 2022, which ended January 30, 2022. This is the third straight week it has topped the charts.

Monster Hunter Rise remained in second place. Pre-orders for Dying Light 2 are up from fourth to third place, while another version of the game came in fifth place.

Pre-orders for Elden Ring is up one spot to fourth place and pre-orders for Total War: Warhammer III drop from sixth to seventh place.

Ready or Not fell from third to sixth place and the pre-orders for Lost Ark came in eighth place. Project Zomboid dropped from seventh to ninth place. It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

