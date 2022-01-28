Sonic Frontiers to Bring 'Sonic to the Next Level' - News

/ 569 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sega last December announced Sonic Frontiers will launch in holiday 2022. It is an open-world title that Sega describes as an open-zone. It is developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by Sonic Forces director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka in an interview with GamesRadar discussed the game. He says the team is focused on taking Sonic to the next level.

"We focused on bringing Sonic to the next level and ensuring that he's fully represented as the character that fans know and love while still making his new form exciting," said Iizuka.

"We pay extremely close attention to getting all the little Sonic details right to make sure that Sonic's signature speed and characteristics remain consistent across every gaming iteration. With Sonic Frontiers, we'll introduce new combat styles to bring Sonic's signature dexterity onto the battlefield, and the new exploration options obviously play into his iconic speedy nature."

He added, "With Sonic Frontiers, we are challenging ourselves to deliver an all-new style of Sonic action adventure. We're once again expanding the Sonic Universe, bringing in new environments and additional features, to create a totally new type of open-zone experience."

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in holiday 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles