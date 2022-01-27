Horizon Forbidden West Goes Gold - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have announced Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold ahead of its February release. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"We have some exciting news for you all: we are thrilled to announce that Horizon Forbidden West has gone Gold!" said Guerrilla Games Studio Director & Executive Producer Angie Smets via the PlayStation Blog.

"This means we are all set to start printing and distributing the game, ready for you to experience Aloy’s journey into the Forbidden West for yourselves in less than a month. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate everyone on the team for what we have achieved together and the community for their continued support and excitement as we’re preparing for launch."

The developer also released a short gameplay video featuring PS4 Pro gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West, which can be viewed below.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

