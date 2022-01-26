Call of Duty: Vanguard Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Call of Duty: Vanguard has not only re-entered the top 10, but it also took first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 16, 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to third place. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition jumps two spots to fourth place and Super Mario Party is up five spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Super Mario Party Just Dance 2022 Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

