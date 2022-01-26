PlayStation Plus Games for February 2022 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for February2022, which will be available from Tuesday, February 1, 2022 to Monday, February 28.

EA Sports UFC 4 | PS4

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the centre of every fight. Develop and customise your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships* to become the undisputed champ. Fluid clinch-to-strike combinations offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, while overhauled takedown and ground mechanics deliver more control in those key phases of the fight.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | PS4**

Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in this first Wonderlands adventure inspired by Borderlands. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! Pick from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds, and jump into chaotic fantasy battles in solo or co-op*. Use souped-up firearms to blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts, and fearsome fortresses. Be warned though: your journey can change in an instant on account of Tina’s gleefully chaotic whims.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5***

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations. From stunning firework displays to sprawling cruise ships, there’s no limit to the creativity.

*Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus membership. PS Plus is subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.

** PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for PS5 version of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

***PS5 console only. PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for PS4 version of Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

