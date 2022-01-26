PlayStation Plus Games for February 2022 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 54 minutes ago / 2,796 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for February2022, which will be available from Tuesday, February 1, 2022 to Monday, February 28.
Check out the latest information below:
EA Sports UFC 4 | PS4
No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the centre of every fight. Develop and customise your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships* to become the undisputed champ. Fluid clinch-to-strike combinations offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, while overhauled takedown and ground mechanics deliver more control in those key phases of the fight.
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | PS4**
Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in this first Wonderlands adventure inspired by Borderlands. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot! Pick from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own signature abilities and powerful builds, and jump into chaotic fantasy battles in solo or co-op*. Use souped-up firearms to blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts, and fearsome fortresses. Be warned though: your journey can change in an instant on account of Tina’s gleefully chaotic whims.
Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5***
Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations. From stunning firework displays to sprawling cruise ships, there’s no limit to the creativity.
*Online multiplayer requires a PlayStation Plus membership. PS Plus is subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.
** PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for PS5 version of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.
***PS5 console only. PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for PS4 version of Planet Coaster: Console Edition.
Whole lot of nothing
Since I'm the Patron Saint of old gaming dudes and dudettes I was replying from a OHS viewpoint so my you wont need to post "a whole lot of nothing" that month comment is all about helping you spend less time posting so minimising the wear and tear on those old gaming hands claw gripping that PS5 controller.
Your Saintliness mjk45
I'm not a huge sports fan so UFC isn't really a game on my radar but I know for others it is so no doubt they will be happy with this month's offerings.
Tina's assault looks more up my alley as I have enjoyed many of Tell Tales games in the past (that's who makes it correct?) so I have a feeling I will be checking that out before any of the others offered. Tales from the borderlands (while not my favorite Tell tale game.) was a quirky load of fun that had me enjoying the antics of the characters in introduced into the Borderlands world.
Not a horrendous month but definitely not one I will look back on and think too fondly of either.
-VIDEOGAME MEDIOCRE NINJA APPROVED-
Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep is a fun standalone expansion, but it also isn't worth much, costs $10 normally and it was on sale for $5 just recently. Planet Coaster is nice too, but overall, this has been one of Sony's most underwhelming PS+ months in awhile.
Why did you get downvoted?! You know what....nevermind. It's da internet!
(Shoulder shrug) I basically said the same thing that everybody else was saying, that it's a bit of a meh month compared to other recent PS+ months (which have largely been good), and yet I was the only one downvoted, and by multiple people.