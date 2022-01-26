Crytek Announces Crysis 4 - News

Crytek has officially announced the next entry in the Crysis series with a working title of Crysis 4.

"It’s something you have been asking us for a long time, so it’s now finally time to confirm – yes, the next Crysis game is happening!" said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. "We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can’t wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead.

"Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community."

View the announcement trailer below:

Yerli added, "Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play. Crysis is incredibly important to so many people – it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game – so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations. Make sure to join our socials and get involved!

"As development progresses we will release more details when we can. But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter."

