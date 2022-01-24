Video Game Veterans Establish Publisher and Developer New Tales - News

Former Activision, Blizzard, LucasArts, SEGA, Sierra, and Ubisoft veterans have announced the establishment of a new publisher and developer called New Tales.

The company will be based in Paris, France and will "create fresh IPs through its own internal studios and provide state of the art publishing services with a global scope to other game developers through fair partnerships."

The average experience of the founders in the games industry is 22 years and have experience working on World of Warcraft, Jedi Knight, Half-Life, Counterstrike, Hearthstone, EverQuest, Call of Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, Overwatch, and many more.

"We have formed a team of passionate gamers with an unrivaled degree of experience, having grown some of the biggest IPs and player communities," said New Tales president and CEO Cedric Marechal.

"Gaming has rarely seen such an exciting time, fueled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases keeps rising rapidly, reinforcing the need for great international publishing. New Tales is a one-stop-shop publishing solution where we’re going to work with developers, as one united team, dedicated to maximizing success.

"We are also building our internal production capabilities to develop our own games and IPs. We are looking forward to joining forces with people who share our values and passion!"

Read details on the founding members below:

Onboard from day one is NEW TALES President and Chief Executive Officer Cédric Maréchal, who has almost three decades of experience within the industry working for companies like Blizzard, Vivendi Games, SEGA and Cryo, and having previously served as International Senior Vice-President of Activision Blizzard.

Also on board are; Chief Operating Officer Benoit Dufour, himself a former International Vice President of Activision Blizzard who also worked at Vivendi Games; Chief Growth Officer Delphine Le Corre, previously Senior Director EMEA at Blizzard and who also worked at Vivendi Games; and Chief Content Officer Emmanuel Obert, former EMEA Director at Blizzard after an initial career at Ubisoft.

They are supported by three senior advisers of game development, Kim Gresko, former Composite Artist at LucasArts and cofounder of Blue Silver Studios, Ray Gresko, previous Global Chief Development Officer at Blizzard and cofounder of Blue Silver Studios, and Julia Humphreys, former Overwatch Production Director at Blizzard and Senior Producer at Seven Studios.

