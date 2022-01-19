Phil Spencer Responds to Concerns on Competition Following Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

Microsoft made a huge splash this week with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the by far the biggest acquisition in video game and Microsoft history.

This isn't the first big gaming acquisition by Microsoft as they completed an acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax last year in a deal worth $7.5 billion.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with CNBC was asked how confident he is that the deal to acquire Activision Blizzard will be approved. He said the gaming space is incredibly competitive and that the largest gaming platforms are mobile.

"This is an incredibly competitive marketplace in the gaming space," said Spencer. "The truth is the largest gaming platforms on the planet are the mobile devices out there, distribution on those contents, control on those devices. It’s controlled by two companies.

"So you look at a company like Microsoft, and we’re bringing together content and intellectual property to offset the, the distribution capabilities we don’t have on mobile devices. This is our opportunity to fight to compete on the largest platform out there in gaming, which is mobile devices, that’s critically important to us and also as Bobby said, we have more creators on our platform than we’ve ever had.

"We have games coming from all, we have games coming from big publishers like EA and Activision and Take-Two. But you also look at a lot of homegrown games from small teams that are able to reach global scale because of the distribution that they’re finding on PC and gaming consoles. It’s an incredibly vibrant space right now."

