Minecraft for Switch Tops the UK Charts - Sales

/ 357 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch has jumped up three spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 15, 2022. Sakes fir the game increased 112 percent week-over-week.

FIFA 22 has once again taken second place. Super Mario Party shot up the charts from 29th to third place as sales were up 386 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from first to fourth as sales slid 38 percent.

Minecraft Dungeons re-entered the top 40 charts in seventh place as sales grew 387 percent. WarioWare: Get it Together re-entered the charts, but missed the top 10 as it took 12th place with sales up 465 percent.

Retail software sales dropped 26 percent week-on-week as the industry slows down following the 2021 Holiday season. However, there are three bigger releases coming out soon - Pokémon Legends Arceus, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Elden Ring.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Minecraft (NS) FIFA 22 Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Vanguard Minecraft Dungeons Just Dance 2022 Ring Fit Adventures Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles