Slime Rancher Sales Top 5 Million Units

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher has sold over five million units since it first released in August 2017. The first-person life simulation adventure is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Slime Rancher has sold over 5 million copies!" reads a tweet from the developer. "A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us. We can't wait for you to continue the adventure with Slime Rancher 2 later this year."

To celebrate the milestone, the game has been discounted on Steam by 70 percent through January 17.

🎉Slime Rancher has sold over 5 million copies! A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us. We can't wait for you to continue the adventure with Slime Rancher 2 later this year.



To celebrate, Slime Rancher is 70% off on Steam NOW through 1.17! https://t.co/L0VINOTcgY pic.twitter.com/S6LOVz0QFd — Slime Rancher (@slimerancher) January 13, 2022

Slime Rancher 2 was announced for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2021. It will launch in 2022.

