Phil Spencer: We Have Changed How We Do Certain Things With Activision

posted 4 hours ago

Activision Blizzard has been under fire for several months due to having what is described as a "frat boy culture" with multiple reports of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The New York Times and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle has said Xbox has changed the way it does certain things with Activision Blizzard.

"The work we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something that, obviously, I’m not going to talk publicly about," said Spencer. "We have changed how we do certain things with them, and they’re aware of that."

He added, "Any of the partners that are out there, if I can learn from them or I can help with the journey that we’ve been on on Xbox by sharing what we’ve done and what we’ve built, I’d much rather do that than get into any kind of finger-wagging at other companies that are out there."

Spencer in a previous email sent to employees at Xbox criticized Activision Blizzard and at the time said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.

