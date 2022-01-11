Phil Spencer: We Have Changed How We Do Certain Things With Activision - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 641 Views
Activision Blizzard has been under fire for several months due to having what is described as a "frat boy culture" with multiple reports of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with The New York Times and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle has said Xbox has changed the way it does certain things with Activision Blizzard.
"The work we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something that, obviously, I’m not going to talk publicly about," said Spencer. "We have changed how we do certain things with them, and they’re aware of that."
He added, "Any of the partners that are out there, if I can learn from them or I can help with the journey that we’ve been on on Xbox by sharing what we’ve done and what we’ve built, I’d much rather do that than get into any kind of finger-wagging at other companies that are out there."
Spencer in a previous email sent to employees at Xbox criticized Activision Blizzard and at the time said Xbox is "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard. He and the gaming leadership team are "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" at the publisher.
"I’m not going to talk publicly about"
And why pray tell, is that?. What's to stop you spilling the beans for any of this?.
Yes, yes I know NDA's and all that corpo bs, but from what we've seen literally leaking all over the net, no one really give a shit about those anymore, and we know staff steal friggin breast milk from mothers at Blizzard, so I'm pretty sure we can hear about what's going on between you and acti, that could also be made public, and let us understand just what's going on between you two, that you just let us know you won't tell us about
(big red flag, never tell anyone you've got shit you don't wanna tell anyone about, because people like me won't stop until it's spilled).
You can tell us you've changed how you work with them, but I want to know every detail of what you're doing, what you're going to do with that company as a partner. I know you're playing paragon hero in the corpo world, but no corpo is your best mate or looking out for lil Timmy, so I want to know what the deets are, Mr Spencer.
Companies like Activision will fine any reason to sue.
They are under investigation and have been found tampering and shredding evidence, by any account, they shouldn't have any ground to stand on in such a matter.
Any sane and dedicate court of law should see that they shouldn't be allowed to cry wolf or throw even so much as a toy out of their pram for the shit they've done.
You're likely right, but I still want to believe that they shouldn't be allowed to even do such a thing, because they've frankly done more damage, that to get a kudos from their end would be a disservice to all. They've opened pandoras box and that lid isn't going to close anytime soon.
How can I take this guy seriously? The dude wears the same shirt in every interview.
So what I got from that is I'm doing jack shit when it comes to any concrete measures regarding activision that would show that behaviour has consequences , but rest assured I'm mentally projecting kind thoughts of a more inclusive and safe place at them ,that and my spouting of platitudes will change their culture .
What about Bill Gates?
Papa Phil tries to contact him and set him straight but he can’t get past Bill Gates 5G defense. He’ll have to wait for JFK Jr to come back and help
He was known to hit on the female employees . https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/bill-gates-flirting-emails-to-female-employee-microsoft-chief-was-warned-in-2008-71634649911482.html#:~:text=Bill%20Gates%2C%20one%20of%20the