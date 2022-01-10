Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in December, Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 - Sales

It was revealed today the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console generation in history.

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring revealed that while the Xbox Series X|S is ahead of every other Xbox worldwide, it is actually behind the Xbox One in the UK. However, it isn't behind by that much.

"Great to see Xbox Series outpacing Xbox One worldwide," said Dring. "That's not quite the case in the UK, although it's close."

Dring also revealed the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in December and that the Xbox Series X|S came in second with a "huge month."

"Xbox had a huge month in December in the UK, driven by renewed Series X stock," he added. "It was the second biggest console last month behind Switch."

While the PlayStation 5 came in third place, sales were up in December, according to Dring in response to a question asking if there were PS5 stock problems in the UK for the month.

"No more than usual, PS5 sales were up in December, too. Everyone was up," he replied.

