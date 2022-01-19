Best Surprise of 2021 - Article

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Surprises are among my favorite aspects of gaming, regardless of whether I'm reviewing them or not. Given how much players often see about a game beforehand, via trailers, demos, behind-the-scenes information, and so on, there's a special rush when a title exceeds expectations. The reasons for how or why they're a surprise may be different, but that elation when playing them feels the same. Some nominees this year fit the usual story of a new studio attaining worldwide acclaim, while others are stories of veterans exceling to unanticipated new heights.

The Shortlist:

It Takes Two

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The Winner:

It Takes Two

Runner-up: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Before talking about our gold medalist, I think it's important to highlight what Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy accomplished. Speaking as the guy who put himself through reviewing Marvel's Avengers, I'm among those who wrote off any upcoming Square Enix/Marvel stuff. The amount of praise heaped upon Guardians of the Galaxy has been surprising from community and staff (for example, the user who manages our community's Top 50 Favorite Games events has now placed Guardians as his current all-time favorite title). So it marks a phenomenal return to form for Eidos Montreal.

On the other hand, first place is a surprise to me because I thought Hazelight succeeded with A Way Out (the developer's first title). But when you think about it, most didn't expect the heights It Takes Two would reach. How often does a middle-market game beat out the year's biggest blockbusters at The Game Awards? Did anyone expect it'd reach such commercial popularity? It's after you consider those special factors that the reasoning makes more sense. Hats off to the team for catching so many by surprise.

More Articles