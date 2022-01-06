Ubisoft Has No Plans to Release Ubisoft+ on PS5 and PS4 'at This Time' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 829 Views
Ubisoft yesterday announced the Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future.
A Ubisoft representative has told Push Square there are currently no plans to release Ubisoft+ on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. The representative said the company doesn't "have anything to share about other platforms at this time."
Ubisoft+ is out now for PC and gives access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly cost. It includes games, DLC at launch, and monthly rewards like cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more. It is priced at $14.99 per month for PC access and $17.99 per month for multi access on PC and on cloud gaming services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.
The publisher also announced the tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one. It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.
We will see how long that lasts.
While I do see the positives in having a subscription based model being utilized by gaming developers (Like when Netflix FIRST popped up.) I have a feeling that in the long term it is not a good idea as it will pave the way for EVERY developer to come out and start offering subscription services for their games.
I mean how many T.V streaming services are there now? Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, Amazon, STARZ, Hulu, and the list just keeps going on and on.
Soon gamers will feel like they need to have a subscription to 10 different services and while on the surface it will seem like they are getting more for their money they will later realize that they are actually spending unnecessary funds on services they utilize only once in a while.
I'm not saying any of these companies shouldn't do this but I'm just saying the T.V streaming service model has already shown us where this model is ultimately headed.
I don’t think it’s anything to worry about until and unless we start seeing subscription exclusive content being produced regularly.
As of right now, 100% of the games on these services are available for purchase in the standard way, and if you are worried about long term ownership all but the smallest budget games on these services have had physical boxed releases.
Right now I feel the subscription services are just another option for budget conscious gamers. If you play 3 or so full priced games per year or more, these services can be a very good way to save money on your games budget
I imagine a lot of people will handle game streaming like they do video streaming: subscribe to one, maybe two services continuously, then supplement for a month or two at a time with other services. This method works out pretty well for the consumer, most of the time. But the real money for the companies comes from the people that either forget to cancel, or don't want to deal with the hassle of canceling and resubscribing.
I'd actually like to know what percentage of subscribers to Netflix, for example, stay subscribed continuously versus a couple of months here and there. Has anyone ever seen this information?
I found a blog post related to the length of subscriptions to video streaming services, particularly Netflix. It seems that most people are staying subscribed continuously.
https://blog.hubspot.com/service/netflix-customer-service-and-churn-rate
Yes they bet on plenty of user forgetting to unsub "because it is only 20 bucks a month"
This was mentioned somewhere else, but it’s interesting how the publishers seem to be falling into more clearly defined camps than 8th or even 7th gen, it feels very old school.
EA and Ubisoft with Microsoft, and SquareEnix and ActiBlizz with Sony. Take-Two middle trying to play both off each other.
Still not sure what the long term ramifications of this will be
Where is the Sony/Activision connection?
The Sony/Call of Duty marketing deal is probably the largest such deal in the industry, and Activision generally favors Sony for early access and exclusive content
That's just a call of duty deal, correct? Not that Activision is doing much else these days....
Owners of PS4 and PS5 see no reason to buy it either, nor do Xbox owners
It is EA Access all over again...
Though in this case, I don't disagree that no one cares. With Ubi+ costing the same as Gamepass Ultimate, most XBox gamers will turn their nose up at this as it is no where near the same value. Must have been a Sony decision because I don't see MS benefiting from an exclusive contract, and it probably has a better chance for success on PS due to not having gamepass. But even then, the potential is small because I just don't see the value in Ubi+ at all.
I'm interested personally as a console gamer. Ubisoft+ includes day one Ubisoft releases and I like many of their AAA franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and South Park. The ability to play their games day one for a single month of $15 is alot cheaper for me than buying their games at $60 to play them day one.
That being said, Ubisoft, nor any other single publisher, can release enough games per year for me to justify spending $15 a month permanently. Gamepass is the only gaming subscription service worth the price of a renewing monthly sub imo, because Xbox has over 400 games on there at any given time, with batches of more games being added twice a month. But a single month at $15 would be fantastic for me as an Ubisoft fan whenever a game I'm interested in releases. Wouldn't mind seeing other publishers like Square, Sega, and Capcom joining Ubisoft and EA by releasing a similar service with day one releases, would make for a great budget option to play their games day one for me.