Ubisoft Has No Plans to Release Ubisoft+ on PS5 and PS4 'at This Time'

posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft yesterday announced the Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future.

A Ubisoft representative has told Push Square there are currently no plans to release Ubisoft+ on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4. The representative said the company doesn't "have anything to share about other platforms at this time."

Ubisoft+ is out now for PC and gives access to over 100 Ubisoft titles for a monthly cost. It includes games, DLC at launch, and monthly rewards like cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more. It is priced at $14.99 per month for PC access and $17.99 per month for multi access on PC and on cloud gaming services Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

The publisher also announced the tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one. It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.

