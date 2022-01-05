Rainbow Six Extraction Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Montreal announced the tactical 1-3 player co-op PvE FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one.

"When it releases on January 20, 2022, Xbox Game Pass members can jump into this intense, thrilling, and unpredictable PvE co-op experience alone or in squads of up to three players to take on dynamic incursions," reads an Xbox Wire post. "Rainbow Six Extraction is a tactical co-op FPS that brings a whole new squad-based PvE experience to the millions of players in the Rainbow Six universe and beyond.

"That’s not all though – Rainbow Six fans on PC will be happy to hear that Rainbow Six Siege will also be available with PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting January 20 as well. With Rainbow Six Siege available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console and cloud already, fans have the opportunity to brush up on their tactical shooter skills while awaiting the release of Rainbow Six Extraction. And players who play both Siege and Extraction can unlock the epic gear included in the United Front Bundle."

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on January 20, 2022.

